National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of Saputo stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 964. Saputo has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

