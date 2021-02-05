National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Saputo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Saputo from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of Saputo stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $27.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 964. Saputo has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.48.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

