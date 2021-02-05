National Bank Financial Weighs in on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$246.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$225.70 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday.

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. Rogers Sugar Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.85 and a 52-week high of C$5.83. The firm has a market cap of C$557.03 million and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton purchased 10,000 shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,127.25.

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

