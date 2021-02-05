National Beverage (FIZZ) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) recently:

2/3/2021 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $88.00.

1/28/2021 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/27/2021 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2021 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/20/2021 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/11/2021 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $92.00 price target on the stock.

12/31/2020 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/30/2020 – National Beverage was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2020 – National Beverage was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.35. The company had a trading volume of 423,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,000. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $196.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.27.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.10 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of National Beverage by 41.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 32.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

