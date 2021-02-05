National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Earnings Results

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. National Fuel Gas updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.65-3.95 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.65-3.95 EPS.

NFG stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,927. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

