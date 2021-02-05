National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.23% of National HealthCare worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in National HealthCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 827.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 76,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,634.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NHC opened at $64.42 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $86.15. The firm has a market cap of $989.43 million, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.63.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $250.63 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

