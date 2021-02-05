NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Shares Gap Down to $268.00

NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $268.00, but opened at $261.00. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) shares last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 718,441 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NCC Group plc (NCC.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223 ($2.91).

Get NCC Group plc (NCC.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £743.52 million and a PE ratio of 63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 257.67 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 206.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. NCC Group plc (NCC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

About NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.