NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 89.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,259 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NCR by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NCR by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,595. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

