NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $732.60 Million

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $732.60 million and $81.28 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.64 or 0.00006760 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 21.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00051541 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00165784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00063264 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00228352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00042382 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,205,213 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

