Neblio (NEBL) Trading 18.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $20.88 million and $1.93 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003151 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00020928 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004136 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003542 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,443,226 coins and its circulating supply is 17,039,879 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

