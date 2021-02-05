Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.31

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.31 and traded as high as $72.34. Nelnet shares last traded at $72.28, with a volume of 39,228 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Nelnet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $306.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,247,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,284,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its stake in Nelnet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,576,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,992,000 after buying an additional 53,752 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Nelnet by 746.0% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 58,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Nelnet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.72% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

