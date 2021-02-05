Neo Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $948.71 Million (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Neo coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.87 or 0.00067131 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neo has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and $948.71 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00054903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00168858 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00082431 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00232787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00045419 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,747.21 or 0.84975992 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neo’s official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

