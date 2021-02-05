NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.23 and last traded at $29.62. 241,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 125,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on NeoGames in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on NeoGames in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Falcon Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $6,358,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeoGames during the fourth quarter worth $8,593,000.

About NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

