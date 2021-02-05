Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey Sells 2,400 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 301,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,048. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $582.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

