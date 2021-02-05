Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey Sells 2,400 Shares

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ NLTX traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 301,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,048. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $582.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 1.09.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.
Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.
Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?
Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.