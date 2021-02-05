Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) rose 7.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 301,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 297,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

NLTX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

The stock has a market cap of $582.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.38.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,525.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 444,360 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

