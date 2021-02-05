Nervos Network Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $157.77 million and $11.91 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,783.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.64 or 0.04508916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.97 or 0.00404868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.38 or 0.01170816 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.01 or 0.00489659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00410460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00250574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00022831 BTC.

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 30,820,288,350 coins and its circulating supply is 23,825,980,005 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

