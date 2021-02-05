Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Shares Down 13.5%

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.69. 982,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 507,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Net 1 UEPS Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $265.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Net 1 UEPS Technologies news, Director Monde Nkosi bought 279,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,110,520.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antony C. Ball bought 545,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.56 per share, with a total value of $1,940,502.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,164,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,517 over the last 90 days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UEPS. Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 147.5% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 197,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 88.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,196,000. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net 1 UEPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.