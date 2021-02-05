Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag Sells 974 Shares

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $550.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,585,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $527.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $506.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 411.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.62.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

