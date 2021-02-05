Netkoin (NTK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Netkoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 100.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Netkoin has a total market capitalization of $158,983.03 and approximately $1,370.00 worth of Netkoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Netkoin has traded 153% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Netkoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00093832 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netkoin Token Profile

Netkoin (NTK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Netkoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. Netkoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Netkoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com

Netkoin Token Trading

Netkoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netkoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netkoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netkoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

