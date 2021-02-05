Netrum (NTR) Market Cap Reaches $178,513.66

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded up 83.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges. Netrum has a market cap of $178,513.66 and approximately $36.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netrum has traded up 104.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001049 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 46.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

