NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on NTST. Truist dropped their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE NTST opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.26. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $19.82.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Forward Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $6,363,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $713,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

