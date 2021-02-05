Neumark Market Cap Hits $4.53 Million (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Neumark token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neumark has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. Neumark has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $199,636.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $505.51 or 0.01351501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.48 or 0.07500575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006296 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

NEU is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,274,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,756,893 tokens. Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neumark’s official message board is blog.neufund.org

Buying and Selling Neumark

Neumark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

