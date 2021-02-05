Neural Protocol Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,265.00 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Neural Protocol has a market cap of $18,944.98 and $3,265.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neural Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.90 or 0.01201954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00053177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,372.10 or 0.06093484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00035627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol (NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neural Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neural Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.