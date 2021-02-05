Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.99 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%.

NBIX traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.23. 37,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.92 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.39.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,100 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $131,967.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock worth $35,259,832. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NBIX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

