Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $2.97. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock worth $35,259,832. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.