Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $119.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.24.
Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $118.05 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $136.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.53 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39.
In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $307,744.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,040,425.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,807.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,874 shares of company stock worth $35,259,832. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
