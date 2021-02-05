Neutrino Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $26.57 Million (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00089879 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000830 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017868 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.57 or 0.00306099 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00028268 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars.

