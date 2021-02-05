Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches Market Cap of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neutrino Dollar alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00089869 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000175 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.34 or 0.00301999 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00029739 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009635 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Token Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a token. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 tokens. Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at

Neutrino Dollar Token Trading

Neutrino Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.