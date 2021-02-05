Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Tops $1.00

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $127.61 million and $5.07 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00054517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00175081 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00068158 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00082558 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.69 or 0.00233318 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00046254 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 127,465,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,464,627 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.