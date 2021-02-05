Nevada Copper (OTCMKTS:NEVDF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Nevada Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEVDF)’s share price dropped 4.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,098,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,716,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Nevada Copper from $0.20 to $0.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. Its principal property is the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, United States. The company was formerly known as Astron Resources Corporation and changed its name to Nevada Copper Corp.

