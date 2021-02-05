New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. New Relic updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.49–0.45 EPS and its Q4 guidance to ($0.45-0.49) EPS.

NEWR stock traded down $13.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,990,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,368. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.99. New Relic has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $81.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other New Relic news, Director David J. Henshall bought 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 35,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,087,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on New Relic from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Relic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.76.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.