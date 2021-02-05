New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $78.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.77, but opened at $67.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Relic shares last traded at $66.81, with a volume of 35,929 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on New Relic from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on New Relic from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded New Relic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Relic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.76.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $131,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.74 per share, for a total transaction of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,015. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 38.5% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 188.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Relic by 53.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.91 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.58. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

