New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 5,700 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of R1 RCM worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in R1 RCM during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM stock opened at $27.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $27.89.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 117.07%. The company had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

RCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

