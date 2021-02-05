New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Fluor worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FLR opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.85.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
