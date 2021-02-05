New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,580 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Fluor worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fluor by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new stake in Fluor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of FLR opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Fluor Co. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 2.85.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Fluor from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.