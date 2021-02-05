New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of Materion worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 81.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 33,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Materion by 77.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Materion during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Materion by 70.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Materion stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.68. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

