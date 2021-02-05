New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Dril-Quip worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRQ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 294.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Dril-Quip in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.36 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $45.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Dril-Quip presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.