New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Deluxe worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Deluxe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 56.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Deluxe in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Deluxe by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLX opened at $37.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.64. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Deluxe from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides printed business forms, checks, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides marketing materials and promotional solutions, such as postcards, brochures, retail packaging supplies, apparel, greeting cards, and business cards; and treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management, as well as software, hardware and digital imaging solutions.

