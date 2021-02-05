New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3 Million Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.23% of AAR worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in AAR by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after buying an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AAR by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 21.8% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at $1,536,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

AIR opened at $37.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. AAR had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $1,009,991.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.