New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $609,935.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Jacklin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $85,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,450 shares in the company, valued at $223,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,269. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.30.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.30. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

