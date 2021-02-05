New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of NMI worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 71.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in NMI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NMI by 33.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

In related news, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 54,789 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $1,293,568.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,582.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 17,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $431,277.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 605,598 shares in the company, valued at $14,558,575.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 246,347 shares of company stock worth $5,701,668. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.63. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $35.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $107.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.02 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NMI from $18.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NMI from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.63.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.