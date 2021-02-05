New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,915,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 17.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 26.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 182,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In other news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $600,422.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 83,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,945,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $388,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,095.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,593 shares of company stock worth $3,170,631. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $60.39 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company had revenue of $703.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

