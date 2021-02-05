New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,628,000 after acquiring an additional 78,527 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,114,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 789.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 904,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 940,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 130,919 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,977 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $109.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $73,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

