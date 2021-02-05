New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,400 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of iRobot worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iRobot by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iRobot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 690.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 224,442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 3,500.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,137,000 after purchasing an additional 882,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot in the third quarter worth about $6,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT opened at $116.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.92. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $197.40.

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,291,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,780 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,091 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

IRBT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on iRobot from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Northland Securities lowered iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

