New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 199,400 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 6,231.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of MGIC Investment worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in MGIC Investment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

NYSE:MTG opened at $12.26 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $14.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

