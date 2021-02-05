New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 19.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,480,595 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $93,241,000 after acquiring an additional 734,201 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 81,522 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 555,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after acquiring an additional 232,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

URBN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -364.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $969.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.53 million. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.