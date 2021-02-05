New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of NetScout Systems worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 346.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 724,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 562,186 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 91.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,622,000 after acquiring an additional 495,680 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 471,098 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,020,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,767,000 after purchasing an additional 225,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,370,000 after buying an additional 175,201 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NTCT. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of NetScout Systems stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.53, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $31.19.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

