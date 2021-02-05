New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,800 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,668,000 after buying an additional 891,567 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,886,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,205,000 after buying an additional 654,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 95.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423,023 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,604,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,072,000 after purchasing an additional 263,444 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 43.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 603,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,991,000 after acquiring an additional 184,126 shares during the last quarter.

HCSG opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.93. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.44.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HCSG shares. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, EVP Michael E. Mcbryan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $408,028. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

