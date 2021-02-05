New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 30,800 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after buying an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 33.3% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 77.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.17. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $25.61.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TDS. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.