New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,200 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 120.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWM opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $44.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 8.58%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

