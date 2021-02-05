New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,500 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Avis Budget Group worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $212,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Several analysts have commented on CAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $1,771,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

