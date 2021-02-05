Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 218.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.09% of Newell Brands worth $7,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $26.33.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

