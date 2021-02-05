Newell Brands (NWL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 12th. Analysts expect Newell Brands to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.30.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

